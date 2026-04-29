Calgary nightclub reopens after AHS report cites cockroaches, mould growth

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary nightclub that was ordered to close earlier this month after health inspectors found evidence of cockroaches and mould growth has reopened.

Fire N Ice Restaurant and Bar said in a post on Instagram on the weekend that it’s “upgraded and ready to impress.”

Alberta Health Services inspectors found an “abundance of cockroaches in all cycles of life” on glue boards in the facility and live cockroaches during a check.

In a notice issued to the club’s owners, AHS said it found that equipment and surfaces in the food establishment area had “an accumulation of grease, soil, and food debris,” and customer washrooms were not clean.

“Customer washrooms were unclean. Waste baskets were overflowing, and waste was present on floors. In some areas of the customer washroom, wallpaper and/or paint was peeled away from the wall,” the notice read.

Story continues below advertisement

It added that mould growth was “observed on walls in the customer washroom. Soap was missing from one of the male washrooms in the basement.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The notice also said the club’s lower level, excluding the kitchen, contained “an abundance of non-food related items,” including excess furniture, fibreglass insulation and other construction material.

“Conditions were approaching hoarding,” the notice indicates.

AHS ordered the owners to immediately undertake several tasks, including working with a pest control company and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces and equipment.

It added that the work must be completed by June 10, and once it meets AHS’s standards, it will be allowed to reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

In its Instagram post, Fire N Ice said the areas inspectors were concerned with have not been open to the public “for over two years – a fact known to many of our guests.”

“During that time, the area was used strictly for storage. We were unaware that, as part of our licensing requirements, this space must be maintained in a condition ready for customer use,” it said.

“As a result, it was not regularly accessed or maintained. However, all issues have now been resolved accordingly.”

The nightclub went on to say it retained three pest control companies for inspections, and is implementing “enhanced procedures” going forward.