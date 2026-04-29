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1 comment

  1. Les
    April 29, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    Sounds like they’re just keeping it real with their GoT theme.

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Canada

Calgary nightclub reopens after AHS report cites cockroaches, mould growth

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 10:51 am
2 min read
Shiny disco balls on color background with blurred lights, space for text. Bokeh effect View image in full screen
Light reflects off a disco ball in this Getty creative image. A Calgary nightclub that was ordered by Alberta Health Services to shut down has reopened. Getty Creative Image
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A Calgary nightclub that was ordered to close earlier this month after health inspectors found evidence of cockroaches and mould growth has reopened.

Fire N Ice Restaurant and Bar said in a post on Instagram on the weekend that it’s “upgraded and ready to impress.”

Alberta Health Services inspectors found an “abundance of cockroaches in all cycles of life” on glue boards in the facility and live cockroaches during a check.

In a notice issued to the club’s owners, AHS said it found that equipment and surfaces in the food establishment area had “an accumulation of grease, soil, and food debris,” and customer washrooms were not clean.

“Customer washrooms were unclean. Waste baskets were overflowing, and waste was present on floors. In some areas of the customer washroom, wallpaper and/or paint was peeled away from the wall,” the notice read.

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It added that mould growth was “observed on walls in the customer washroom. Soap was missing from one of the male washrooms in the basement.”

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The notice also said the club’s lower level, excluding the kitchen, contained “an abundance of non-food related items,” including excess furniture, fibreglass insulation and other construction material.

“Conditions were approaching hoarding,” the notice indicates.

AHS ordered the owners to immediately undertake several tasks, including working with a pest control company and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces and equipment.

It added that the work must be completed by June 10, and once it meets AHS’s standards, it will be allowed to reopen.

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In its Instagram post, Fire N Ice said the areas inspectors were concerned with have not been open to the public “for over two years – a fact known to many of our guests.”

“During that time, the area was used strictly for storage. We were unaware that, as part of our licensing requirements, this space must be maintained in a condition ready for customer use,” it said.

“As a result, it was not regularly accessed or maintained. However, all issues have now been resolved accordingly.”

The nightclub went on to say it retained three pest control companies for inspections, and is implementing “enhanced procedures” going forward.

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