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Canada

Calgary nightclub shut down due to cockroaches, mould growth: AHS

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 11:16 am
1 min read
Fire n Ice Calgary stock View image in full screen
Light reflects off a disco ball in this Getty creative image. Alberta Health Services have shut down a Calgary nightclub after inspectors discovered evidence of cockroach infestation and mould. Getty Creative Image
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Alberta Health Services has ordered a Calgary nightclub to close after its inspectors discovered evidence of cockroaches and mould growth.

The agency issued the notice to the owners of Fire N Ice Restaurant and Bar earlier this month after finding multiple issues during a check.

AHS said inspectors found an “abundance of cockroaches in all cycles of life” on glue boards in the facility and live cockroaches outside of those areas.

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Equipment and surfaces in the food establishment had “an accumulation of grease, soil, and food debris,” and customer washrooms were not clean.

“Customer washrooms were unclean. Waste baskets were overflowing, and waste was present on floors. In some areas of the customer washroom, wallpaper and/or paint was peeled away from the wall,” the notice reads.

It added mould “growth was observed on walls in the customer washroom. Soap was missing from one of the male washrooms in the basement.”

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The notice also said the club’s lower level, excluding the kitchen, contained “an abundance of non-food related items,” including excess furniture, fibreglass insulation and other construction material.

“Conditions were approaching hoarding,” the notice indicates.

AHS ordered the owners to immediately undertake several tasks, including working with a pest control company and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces and equipment.

It added the work must be completed by June 10, and once it meets AHS’ standards, it will be allowed to reopen.

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