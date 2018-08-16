Crime
August 16, 2018 5:33 pm
Updated: August 16, 2018 5:42 pm

Suspect wanted by Saskatoon police for 2nd-degree murder

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say Duran Laplante, 22, is wanted for second-degree murder in regards to a homicide investigation in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police say Duran Laplante, 22, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide investigation launched this past weekend.

An injured man was reported in the 200-block of 5th Avenue North at roughly 10:40 p.m. CT on Aug. 10. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man hurt in an apartment hallway.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating 2 homicides just hours apart

He was taken to hospital and died from his injury. His name was not released at the request of family.

Investigation has determined Laplante and the 24-year-old man were in an altercation, and known to each other.

Members from the major crime and forensic identification sections are investigating the homicide with the office of the chief coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

