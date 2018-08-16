Case of Peterborough woman charged with 33 counts of animal cruelty in court

The case of a Peterborough woman facing nearly three dozen animal cruelty charges was briefly addressed in court on Thursday morning.

Sandra Reed-Byers was not in court when her case was addressed. The case was adjourned until Sept. 20.

In June the 56-year-old woman was charged with 33 counts of animal cruelty following an investigation by the Ontario SPCA (OSPCA) into the care of horses, sheep and dogs at her former farm, Whisper Ridge Ranch on Highway 7 near Norwood.

The OSPCA removed one horse, one goat, three dogs and 22 sheep that the OSPCA said were “emaciated and in need of care.” The animals were placed in the care of the Peterborough Humane Society.

The OSPCA investigated Reed-Byers in 2016 following accusations of neglect but officials said the animals at the time were receiving the proper care. The accusations triggered protests on the highway outside the farm.

Reed-Byers has been charged with

8 counts of permitting an animal to be in distress

4 counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention

8 counts of failing to provide care necessary for general welfare

1 count of failing to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions

5 counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate food and water

7 counts of failing to comply with an order.

A Facebook page was created by concerned residents following the initial accusations in 2016.