Cape Cod shark attack sends man to hospital with bite injuries

Witnesses to a Massachusetts shark attack on a man say the man was swimming far off the beach.

The man was attacked Wednesday afternoon while swimming off the popular summer tourist destination Cape Cod in the first such attack on a human there since 2012.

The assistant harbormaster in Truro says the victim was a 61-year-old man who suffered puncture wounds to his torso and legs. He says the attack happened at Long Nook Beach, on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula.

Truro police describe the shark attack as unconfirmed. But the town’s website says the beach is closed until further notice.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites, the kind in the “Jaws” movies. There’s no confirmation Wednesday’s attack involved a great white.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says sharks are not known to target people and when they bite it’s usually because they’re checking to see if something is prey or should be avoided.