Winnipeg musician’s concert aims to make music accessible for everyone

After more than a decade in the Canadian music scene, a Winnipeg musician is set to release one of her most personal projects yet.

Lindsey White will debut her new “Monster” music video this month at a concert aiming to benefit programs that make music available for people from all walks of life.

“Music has done so much for me, it’s always been such a big part of my life and I feel like it’s been huge for my development,” White said. “I just feel like everybody should have the opportunity to access what that does for all of us.

“We all connect to music differently but we all connect to music, and we all have different monsters but we all have monsters.”

White wrote the song “Monster” about her own personal journey while grieving the illness and loss of her father who died in 2009. After taking a lot of time off, she finally decided to write music again and said the song basically started writing itself.

“When I started delving into the grief … this song started kind of rising up as it was all coming out and so you know, we’ve portrayed a different kind of monster in the video but that’s where it came from,” she said.

READ MORE: Manitoba music festival strives for gender parity in its lineup

For years, White has worked alongside the Manitoba Conservatory of Music and Arts (MCMA) which increases music accessibility for people facing barriers. She is releasing her new music video to benefit MCMA programs such as Children of the Earth High School’s drop in music session and The Garrison.

“These two programs really explore this area of my passion in terms of connecting people … who don’t commonly have the opportunity to feel and experience … and get the benefit of music,” White said.

WATCH: Musician Lindsey White explains why she is hosting a concert with her band in Winnipeg

You can watch White perform with her band at the benefit concert on August 23 at the West End Cultural Centre. You can find more information about the event here.