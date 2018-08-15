Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Brampton

Officials say a woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in Brampton on Wednesday.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Moffatt Avenue and Charolais Boulevard, northwest of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

The woman was subsequently rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

The Peel Regional Police major collision bureau was called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone in the area with dashcam footage or information is asked to call police.

Update: Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau are on scene. Access to Torrance Woods is restricted for the investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact investigators from the Major Collision Bureau with any information or dash cam videos. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 15, 2018