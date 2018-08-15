RCMP redeployed amid B.C. wildfire state of emergency

For the second year in a row, the British Columbia RCMP has been deployed to help with the province’s raging wildfires.

The RCMP’s E Division said on Wednesday that it was moving resources from around the province to the communities most affected by the fires.

“Fortunately, to date, our deployment of resources has remained less than what was required last year,” said Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr, commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP.

“RCMP employees, specialized services and equipment are being sent to assist RCMP detachments in the communities that have been directly affected by wildfires, particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.”

Mounties are sending vehicles, supplies and officers to help man checkpoints where requested. They will also be used to relieve officers at local detachments.

To date, the RCMP says at least 200 officers have been redeployed to supplement or support local forces, and that number could rise in the coming days.

The B.C. RCMP has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre, which will co-ordinate resource requests, logistics, planning and support services, said Butterworth-Carr.

She said police are asking people in the fire zones or travelling through checkpoints to be patient and exercise caution.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of all people in affected areas. We would encourage all people to drive safely and follow the directions of the emergency personnel.”

The deployment came the same day as B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the nearly 560 wildfires currently burning across the province.

That emergency declaration is meant to allow for greater co-ordination between provincial, federal and local resources, and will be in place for 14 days, though it can be extended beyond that time frame.

In addition, the federal government is sending 200 self-sufficient personnel along with heavy-lift aircraft to assist in fire operations.

During 2017’s historic wildfire season, the B.C. RCMP redeployed more than 4,600 officers and civilian employees amid massive evacuations and scattered reports of looting, its largest ever emergency deployment.

2017’s wildfire-driven state of emergency lasted for 10 weeks, from July 7 to Sept. 15.

