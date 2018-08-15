Skyrocketing home prices in Auckland have been of particular concern to New Zealanders, although that market has cooled over the past year. Still, prices there remain among the most expensive in the world when compared with people’s incomes.

Figures released Wednesday by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand indicate the median house price in Auckland is 835,000 New Zealand dollars ($547,000) while the median price across the country is NZ$550,000 ($361,000).

In June, officials decided that former “Today” show host Matt Lauer could keep a lakeside ranch near Queenstown after authorities concluded there wasn’t enough evidence he’d breached a “good character” condition.

Lauer has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least three women and was fired from NBC last November.