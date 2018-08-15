Blackfriars Bridge frame to be lifted into place Wednesday

The frame of the historic Blackfriars Bridge will be lifted back into place Wednesday morning.

Officials expect it will take about half an hour to lift and swing the bridge into position, and could take up to an hour and a half to get it into the exact spot.

The bridge is expected to be lifted between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Historic Blackfriars Bridge is coming back, bit by bit

The bridge was lifted from its original place last fall and underwent nine months of rehabilitation.

A viewpoint will be available on the east side of the river, along the Thames Valley Parkway, or on the west side, along Napier Street.

Space will be limited on both sides of the bridge.

WATCH: Italian prime minister visits scene of bridge collapse