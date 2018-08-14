‘The weather is literally smoke’: air quality worsens in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Smoke from wildfires burning on the west coat has once again prompted an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The advisory has been issued for the region because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

The advisory is already in place for most of the province.

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter are expected to persist until there is a change in fire and/or weather conditions.

Metro Vancouver says people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, follow the advice of your healthcare provider. As we are in the summer season with warm temperatures, it is also important to stay cool and hydrated.

Indoor spaces with air conditioning may offer relief from both heat and air pollution.

According to Metro Vancouver’s air quality map, the health index for the region ranges from six in Richmond, Delta and Langley to eight in Metro Vancouver and the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Any rating above seven is considered high.

Here’s a look at conditions around the province.

The Air Quality Index measures the air quality in the region and helps residents make decisions about their health by limiting short-term exposure to air pollution and adjusting activity levels.

Residents and visitors around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been posting photos to social media showing the smoky, hazy conditions.

On Tuesday, tennis star Genie Bouchard tweeted a photo from West Vancouver saying “the weather is literally smoke.”

Wish I could see ya Vancouver. The weather is literally ‘smoke’ 😔 pic.twitter.com/UkAfGpZcuu — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) August 14, 2018

Sunrise at #YXX this morning. Smoke sucks. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/41Y6DQdtFb — YXX Weather Office (@CwoYxx) August 14, 2018

It’s definitely thick over downtown this AM. pic.twitter.com/7Wqrfu1qAA — rob reid (@robuncorked) August 14, 2018

I was just at new Brighton and it’s no better now either. Can’t see the mountains pic.twitter.com/s6B3nxpHQc — @IAmTheBows🇨🇦 (@iamtheBows) August 14, 2018

@GlobalBC Smokey start to the day in Maple Ridge pic.twitter.com/sTJfA0YZeH — Jackie Grohs (@jackiegrohs) August 14, 2018

On my commute to Vancouver this morning. pic.twitter.com/zAQUU5BReV — Lea (@Leagrayt) August 14, 2018