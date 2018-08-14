Saskatoon weather outlook: coldest day of summer followed by 30° heat

30 degree heat returns after the coldest day of summer rolled in.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

The coldest morning Saskatoon has seen in over two months was seen on Tuesday as temperatures slipped back to a cool 4.4 C to start the day with some mist and a few fog patches.

A mix of sun and cloud kicked off the chilly day as a breezy southerly wind moved in and helped warm us into the 20s by noon.

1.3 degrees was where Watrous fell to this morning, 4.4 degrees in Saskatoon – the coldest temp in 2 months! https://t.co/HHK0sZSCOL #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/FMPyKpi81B — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 14, 2018

A few more high clouds swing through during the afternoon, associated with a warm front that’ll help pop the mercury up into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

Tuesday night

Those clouds clear out during the evening as we cool back into low double digits as a few mist and fog patches redevelop in areas.

Wednesday

An even warmer day is on tap Wednesday as a southwesterly wind kicks in, which will help boost temperatures up into the low 30s for an afternoon high.

The day will also be dominated with sunshine with just a few late day clouds kicking up, which will stick around into the evening along with a chance of some showers and storms north of the city.

Thursday-Friday

A few more clouds will filter in for the rest of the week with a slight chance of late day showers on Friday.

Daytime highs should top out in the low 30s or upper 20s both days with breezy winds on Thursday eventually easing back to wrap up the week.

Weekend Outlook

A few showers are possible early Saturday before some late day clearing with mostly sunny skies for the majority of Sunday before clouds roll back in later on.

Afternoon highs should manage to make it up into the mid-20s both days as breezy winds roll back in.

Saskatoon was the setting for Jenn Mahlberg to take the August 14 Your Saskatchewan photo:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.