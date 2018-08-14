Kidspark takes over Victoria Park Sunday for 30th anniversary celebration

On Sunday, Kidspark will return to Victoria Park to mark the 30th anniversary of the family-friendly event.

The event, which usually brings in hundreds of families throughout the day, offers a wide variety of activities to amuse children.

For those who have not been before, City of Kitchener spokesperson Brad Moore described the event as “almost like a fall fair or an amusement park would be, but aimed at younger children.”

Among the host of activities aimed at children are a rock climbing wall and inflatables. Kids will get a chance to try various sports with local groups and will get to learn about computers with the Codemobile, and make science fun with Tinker Truck.

There will be live performances on the Kitchener Public Library stage via Erick Traplin and Kitchener Utilities will also offer mini-putt and a photo booth.

“The event is aimed at kids but adults usually get a kick out of it as well,” Moore said.

One new aspect to Kidspark in 2018 will see Victoria Park’s Roos Island transformed into Discovery Island. It will bring the hands-on STEAM learning from Discovery Square to Kidspark.

“It was a chance to combine two of the best kids events in the city,” said Jeff Young, manager of special events for the City of Kitchener, in a release. “And it was an opportunity to bring Discovery Square to an audience that may not have experienced it before.”

Moore says that like most Kitchener events, fun is at the core of it but there’s an educational aspect as well, while there is also planning for sustainability.

With that in mind, Kitchener Utilities will have the Waterloo Region Water Wagon on hand to allow families to use bring reusable drinking bottles to trim down on both their budgets and the waste the event will produce.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., is free but visitors are asked to bring along a donation to the Waterloo Region Foodbank. Kitchener firefighters will be on hand to collect donations as part of the Fire to Foodbank 365 program. With school just around the corner, Moore says they are hoping to receive healthy snacks for lunchboxes.