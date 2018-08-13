DDO businesses say St-Jean roadwork is cutting into their bottom line

St-Jean Boulevard construction has been the bane of many drivers’ existences this summer. It also appears to be cutting into business in the area, as well.

“Sales are down 40 per cent,” said William Gil, a manager at Steve’s Car Wash. “Over a two-year span, that could put the business at the risk of bankruptcy.”

The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) is resurfacing St-Jean. But businesses are concerned that in the process, they’re feeling the squeeze.

“I have to pay taxes and rent,” said George Yacoub, a cobbler who has been working there for 30 years. “Now, after two years, I’m broke.”

DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci said the work was progressing.

“We have allowed businesses some marketing flexibility during this period should they want,” he wrote in a text.

“We kept intersections open to allow flow (left-right turns),” adding that the businesses he spoke with understood the work needed to be done.

Businesses told Global News they recently received a letter indicating the work would last three weeks longer than originally scheduled, meaning it would run until September.