Boulevard
August 13, 2018 2:15 pm
Updated: August 13, 2018 2:53 pm

DDO businesses say St-Jean roadwork is cutting into their bottom line

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Ongoing construction work on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux has been dragging on and businesses complain they are feeling the pinch. Global's Billy Shields reports.

A A

St-Jean Boulevard construction has been the bane of many drivers’ existences this summer. It also appears to be cutting into business in the area, as well.

“Sales are down 40 per cent,” said William Gil, a manager at Steve’s Car Wash. “Over a two-year span, that could put the business at the risk of bankruptcy.”

The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) is resurfacing St-Jean. But businesses are concerned that in the process, they’re feeling the squeeze.

READ MORE: More construction on St-Jean Boulevard in DDO

“I have to pay taxes and rent,” said George Yacoub, a cobbler who has been working there for 30 years. “Now, after two years, I’m broke.”

DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci said the work was progressing.

“We have allowed businesses some marketing flexibility during this period should they want,” he wrote in a text.

“We kept intersections open to allow flow (left-right turns),” adding that the businesses he spoke with understood the work needed to be done.

READ MORE: ‘Just brace yourself’: Roadwork resumes on busy West Island boulevard

Businesses told Global News they recently received a letter indicating the work would last three weeks longer than originally scheduled, meaning it would run until September.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boulevard
Business
Construction
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal traffic
St-Jean
St-Jean Boulevard construction
St-Jean Boulevard traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News