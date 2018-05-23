‘Just brace yourself’: Roadwork resumes on busy west island boulevard

Dollar-des-Ormeaux’s mayor doesn’t mince words when it comes to the planned roadwork on St. Jean’s Boulevard.

“Just brace yourself, and please be patient with us, it is necessary work,” DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci said Wednesday ahead of a public information session on the roadwork project.

Construction will begin June 18 and last eight weeks on the southbound St. Jean’s between Labrosse and Shakespeare.

The six lanes will be down to three on the busy street.

READ MORE: Should Quebec start cutting doctors’ salaries?

“There’s already nowhere to go during rush hour and they haven’t even started yet,” said DDO resident Beverly Fiddler.

Last year, work on the boulevard caused some friction between residents, the city and merchants.

“It was dangerous, you didn’t know where to turn and there were a lot of small accidents,” said DDO resident Nagy Mikhail.

This year, the city is consulting with residents and merchants before the work starts.

“There will be better communication and we will make sure residents know how to get to their local merchants throughout the work,” said Bottausci.

Two more consultations will be held for the public: June 13 at the DDO Civic Centre Theatre and June 26 at Coolbrooke Park.

READ MORE: Controversy surrounds decision to make Rose-de-Lima one-way street northbound