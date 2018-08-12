Crime
August 12, 2018 1:56 pm

2 men in hospital after double stabbing in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a double stabbing sent two men to hospital.

It happened in the 600 block of Coach Grove Road S.W. at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said they were called for a disturbance at a house party. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Calgary police said it’s believed the stabbing is related to the house party.

Police have no one in custody. The stabbing remains under investigation.

