2 men in hospital after double stabbing in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a double stabbing sent two men to hospital.
It happened in the 600 block of Coach Grove Road S.W. at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said they were called for a disturbance at a house party. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.
Both were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Calgary police said it’s believed the stabbing is related to the house party.
Police have no one in custody. The stabbing remains under investigation.
