5 people taken to hospital after plane crashes following Abbotsford Airshow

Five people have been taken to hospital, after a vintage plane crashed following the Abbotsford International Airshow.

The Airshow confirmed that an “incident” had taken place after the conclusion of the day’s scheduled events, and said first responders were on scene.

There has been an incident after today’s Airshow involving an aircraft. Emergency Responders are now on scene. We will update as information becomes available. #abbyairshow — Abbotsford Airshow (@AbbyAirshow) August 12, 2018

Witnesses say the plane went down around 5:30 p.m., about an hour after the flight displays ended.

The BC Ambulance Service says it transported two people to hospital by air ambulance, and three others by ground ambulance.

No word yet on the severity of the injuries.

READ MORE: Plane crashes in Puget Sound after airline employee stole aircraft at Sea-Tac airport

According to the Abbotsford Airshow, the aircraft was operated by a museum that was offering flights to members, and had five people on board when it went down.

The airshow added that the plane had difficulties on the airfield prior to takeoff.

A witness told Global News the plane went down right after takeoff.

“It just took off, he just got airborne and then he caught a gust of wind, because it’s gusting form that direction, and he caught his wing and it just spun him into the ground,” said Neil Aldred, who was at the airfield.

Aldred said there was no fire, and that first responders arrived quickly at the scene.

According to the airshow, multiple emergency resources were already on hand on the airfield and were able to respond immediately.

Another report from the scene said one person was trapped in the wreckage, but has now been freed.

READ MORE: Divers recover body of man killed in Tyaughton lake float plane crash

The Transportation Safety Board says an investigator is still gathering information on the crash, and that it hasn’t decided if it will deploy to the scene yet.

The Abbotsford Airport’s website lists delays to two WestJet flights that were initially scheduled to depart at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Inbound WestJet and Swoop flights meant to arrive at 6:55 p.m. and 8:21 p.m. were also delayed.

More to come….