Plane crashes after airline employee conducted ‘unauthorized takeoff’ at Sea-Tac airport

A plane has crashed after an employee carried out an “unauthorized takeoff” at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) on Friday night.

Sea-Tac airport confirmed the news in a tweet.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The plane that took off was a Horizon Air Q400, according to Alaska Airlines.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

The plane crashed into Ketron Island, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary info from the sheriff’s office said the plane was stolen by a mechanic who was doing stunts in the air or a lack of flying skills that caused the crash into the island.

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Alaska Airlines had earlier advised of a ground stop in response to questions from travellers who said their planes had been delayed.

The ground stop was later lifted.

Hi there, thank you for reaching out to us. It looks like there has been a ground stop in SEA. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience, we will be updating our passengers as soon as possible. -Dalce — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

A ground stop requires that all planes meeting certain criteria stay on the ground.

They’re put into place when air traffic control can’t “safely accommodate additional aircraft in the system,” according to the National Business Aviation Association.