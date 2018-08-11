Plane crashes after airline employee conducted ‘unauthorized takeoff’ at Sea-Tac airport
A plane has crashed after an employee carried out an “unauthorized takeoff” at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) on Friday night.
Sea-Tac airport confirmed the news in a tweet.
The plane that took off was a Horizon Air Q400, according to Alaska Airlines.
The plane crashed into Ketron Island, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Preliminary info from the sheriff’s office said the plane was stolen by a mechanic who was doing stunts in the air or a lack of flying skills that caused the crash into the island.
Alaska Airlines had earlier advised of a ground stop in response to questions from travellers who said their planes had been delayed.
The ground stop was later lifted.
A ground stop requires that all planes meeting certain criteria stay on the ground.
They’re put into place when air traffic control can’t “safely accommodate additional aircraft in the system,” according to the National Business Aviation Association.
