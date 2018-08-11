Man who stole plane from Sea-Tac International airport identified: reports

Law enforcement officials, on the condition of anonymity, have reportedly identified the man who stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound, as 29-year-old Richard B. Russell.

Several news outlets, including the Associated Press and the New York Times, have confirmed the identity of the pilot, who was a 3.5-year Horizon employee and had clearance to be among aircraft, but wasn’t known to be a licensed pilot. Alaska Airlines, nor the Seattle FBI, have confirmed his identity.

READ MORE: Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

His identity was first confirmed to the Seattle Times, who state that co-workers describe him as “quiet,” and well liked.

“He was a quiet guy. It seemed like he was well liked by the other workers,” said Rick Christenson, a recently retired operational supervisor with the airline told the Seattle Times. “I feel really bad for Richard and for his family. I hope they can make it through this.”

Russell has been presumed dead in the crash of the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop on Ketron Island, though investigators continue to search the site.

Authorities on Saturday, said a 29-year-old man used a machine called a pushback tractor to first maneuver the aircraft so he could board and then take off Friday evening. He was presumably killed about an hour later when the aircraft crashed into a small island southwest of Seattle.

A man could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he is “just a broken guy.” One air traffic controller called the man “Rich” and tried to convince him to land the plane.

The man suspected of stealing the plane went by “Beebo” on social media and on his Facebook page. He said he was from Wasilla, Alaska, and lived in Sumner, Washington, and was married in 2012.

READ MORE: Plane crashes in Puget Sound after airline employee stole aircraft at Sea-Tac airport

“I lift a lot of bags. Like a lot of bags. So many bags,” he said in the clip.

More to come.

— With files from the Associated Press.