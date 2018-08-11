Rock The Lake rocking downtown Kelowna for the weekend

Randy Bachman (You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet) took to the stage in downtown Kelowna as Rock The Lake concert took over the Prospera Place parking lot on Water Street on Friday night.

Bachman, 74, is best known for his work as a guitarist and songwriter with The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

The Canadian classic rocker followed Men Without Hats (Safety Dance) and Ian Thomas, whose hit Painted Ladies made the U.S. top 40 list in 1973.

Rock The Lake is a three day, outdoor event that anyone walking around downtown can hear but the acts take to the stage behind high barricades.

Saturday’s lineup includes Northern Pikes (She Ain’t Pretty), Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts (Something to Live For), Sweet (Ballroom Blitz) and Glass Tiger (Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone).

Doug & The Slugs (Day By Day) open up the concert Saturday afternoon and are followed by The Stampeders (Sweet City Woman), Little River Band (Lonesome Loser) and Nazareth (Love Hurts), who will close the concert.

Passes are still for sale at the Prospera Place website.