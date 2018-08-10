Weather
August 10, 2018 10:55 pm

Friday marks hottest day ever recorded in Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A temperature of 36.5 C was recorded at Calgary International Airport and surpassed the previous all-time heat record of 36.1 C.

Calgary experienced its hottest day on record as the mercury jumped to 37 C on Friday afternoon.

That temperature was reached twice — on July 15, 1919, and July 25, 1933.

While Calgarians basked in the record-setting heat, things got even hotter in other parts of the province. Many communities in southern Alberta broke the 40 C mark.

Environment Canada listed the provincial hotspot at a blistering 40.8 C in Barnwell. In fact, Barnwell saw the highest temperature recorded in the entire country.

The heat is expected to die down over the weekend, however, as Environment Canada forecasts a cold front sweeping through Alberta.

