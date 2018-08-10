OPP report deadliest civic long weekend since 2011

It was a tragic long weekend on area roads with six deaths on OPP-patrolled roadways, two of them children.

READ MORE: OPP blitz to target drivers who don’t slow down, move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks

Officers say it was the highest number of fatal road incidents since the civic long weekend in 2011.

Among the fatal incidents was the death of a three-year-old girl at the Pinery. She was hit by a pick-up truck that was trying to make a U-turn. A six-year-old girl died in a crash involving a transport truck in Caledon.

Two motorcyclists were also killed over the weekend. A 22-year-old man died in a crash between his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 427 in southern Ontario and a 52-year-old man was killed when he lost control near Killaloe.

According to police, a 28-year-old man died following a single vehicle crash on the shoulder of Highway 400 in Tay Township, and a 64-year-old man died in southern Ontario after driving the wrong way on Highway 404 and getting into a head-on crash. In the Highway 404 case, the other driver involved was seriously injured.

OPP add that officers laid 8,566 charges over the long weekend, with more than 5,000 of them for speeding.

Police used the weekend to put a special focus on enforcing the Move Over law and ended up laying 511 charges under that legislation, up from 413 in 2017 and 471 in 2016.