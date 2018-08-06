6-year-old girl dies, man airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon
Ontario Provincial Police say a six-year-old girl has died and a 36-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Caledon, Ont. on Monday.
OPP said emergency crews were called to Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Olde Base Line Road before 10:20 a.m. with reports of a collision involving a car and a tractor trailer.
Police said both vehicles were travelling northbound when the crash happened.
The girl died shortly after the collision. The man was flown to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto by Ornge air ambulance crews.
Investigators are probing the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Officers closed a large section of Highway 10 for the investigation. The northbound lanes near the collision site remained closed as of Monday afternoon.
