No charges will be laid after 3-year-old girl fatally struck by pickup truck at Ontario park

OPP have concluded an investigation into a tragic incident at a provincial park over the civic long weekend.

A three-year-old girl died after being struck by a pickup truck at Pinery Provincial Park at roughly 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

A 39-year-old man from East York was attempting to make a U-turn in the truck when he hit the girl.

On Thursday, police announced no charges will be laid against the driver and that “the family is extremely distraught over the loss of their child” and police will not be releasing the name of those involved in the incident.