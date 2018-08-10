SLV’s three things to do for the weekend of August 10

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from CJOB Morning Show content producer Shannah-Lee Vidal.

1. A shower of light

A spectacular show is happening in the sky this weekend, courtesy of Mother Nature, or maybe Father Space.

The Perseid meteor shower, which happens every August, will be at its peak this Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: When to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Manitoba this weekend

While the Perseids aren’t the only meteor showers this year, they are by far the most popular.

This year, the clusters in the sky will be even more visible, thanks to a crescent moon that causes the sky to be much darker than it would be during a full moon.

READ MORE: Here’s how to see and photograph the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12-13

If you want to get a view of the meteor shower, it may be best to past the Perimeter.

“You’re probably going to see a good one every few minutes or so, if you are are out there watching the sky, as long as you get away from city lights,” said Scott Young manager of the Planetarium and Science Gallery at the Manitoba Museum.

“If you’re observing from inside the city, you may only see a few of them. So, it really is worth getting out of the city for this.”

If you’are going to trek out to the country to catch the Perseids, make sure you pack everything you need in order to stay safe and comfortable under the nightime sky, such as a flashlight, and insect repellent.

There’s an added treat in the sky for your eyes this weekend, because the planet Mars will be visible in the southeast.

2. Travel the world again

The trip around the world continues as the cultural festival Folkorama heads into Week Two on Sunday.

That means Saturday is your last chance to catch the Week One pavilions, which include Israel Shalom Square, Chilean and Africa/Caribbean.

Week Two of Folkorama will see 21 other pavilions open throughout the city, including the Argentina “Tango”, Celtic-Ireland, and First Nations.

The festival will wrap up a week from Sunday, on August 18.

WATCH: 49 years of Folklorama in Winnipeg

You can find the full list of pavilions, and ticket information on the Folkorama website.

3. Taste on tap

Flavours will be “hopping” on Sunday evening at the Winnipeg Beer Festival.

The event will put a spotlight on locally brewed beer, and help out a great cause.

READ MORE: Local brew on tap at 2018 Winnipeg Beer Festival

Money raised will be donated to K.I.D.S. Initiative, which is about “building children’s futures globally while inspiring children locally.”

Stone Angel Brewery, started up about a year ago and will be of the local companies who will have brew on tap at the event.

‘We’re more European in terms of our approach,” said Stone Angel Brewery president Paul McMullan.

“Our beer is a little bit less aggressively hopped than North American styles. A little bit lower alcohol, designed to be enjoyed and savoured and not necessarily pounded back.”

The festival, which is in its second year, will take place at Fort Gibraltar.

READ MORE: Saskatoon brewery hosting beer summer camp for adults young at heart

A limited number of tickets are still available, and will cost $45 plus taxes and fees.

Here’s a few other things happening this weekend…

Rockin’ in Manitoba

Summer is music festival season, and now there’s a brand new one for Manitobans to enjoy.

Saturday marks the inaugural Toba Rock Fest in St. Andrews, Manitoba. The festival features some of the province’s most popular rock bands, and headlining on stage is the reunion of Winnipeg’s Jet Set Satellite for their first show in ten years.

WATCH: Jet Set Satellite reunion show at inaugural Toba Rock Fest

It’s not just music to be enjoyed though. Organizers have also planned a day full of group games and ice-breakers in between performances so that festival-goers can take in an interactive experience.

Toba Rock Fest has partnered with Winnipeg’s Rainbow Resource Centre. All proceeds from the festival’s beer garden will go towards supporting the LGBT2SQ+ community.

For more information and the full line up, visit the Toba Rock Fest website.

Festival retreat

The festival stage for I Am Festival is literally in the middle of a forest on an 80-acre private site in Teulon, Manitoba this weekend.

Organizers say the festival feels like a retreat that celebrates creative abilities through art, dance, yoga, music and meditation.

WATCH: I Am Festival readies second edition

Next weekend in the same location I Am Family Camp will be taking place to allow kids and parents to get out of their bubbles, get lost in nature together, and just be.

You can find more information on the event’s website and Facebook page.

-with files from Shannon Cuciz & Adriana Zhang