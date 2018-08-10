Taste of the Danforth to honour victims of mass shooting at opening ceremonies Friday night

A Toronto neighbourhood still grieving last month’s mass street shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured 13 others will take another step towards healing with the start of the annual Taste of the Danforth food festival on Friday.

The event, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary and goes all weekend long, comes less than three weeks after a man walked down Danforth Avenue and fired shots at people on the street and into window fronts.

READ MORE: Canadian rock band Billy Talent to host benefit concert for victims of Danforth shooting

The official opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. with a moment of silence for 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, who were both killed in the shooting rampage on July 22.

First responders and ordinary citizens who rushed to help the victims will also be honoured. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the opening ceremony and deliver remarks.

Memorials to be relocated for festival

Organizers said they have relocated three spontaneous memorials along the Danforth to one location near St. Barnabas Church at 361 Danforth Avenue for the entirety of the festival.

The relocation will allow visitors to pay their respects to the victims at one central place throughout the event, organizers said.

READ MORE: #TorontoStrong fund opening account for donations to victims of Danforth shooting

When the festival is over, the temporary memorial will be moved to the Logan Avenue Parkette, slightly north of the Alexander the Great Parkette on Logan.

Plans are being made to create a permanent memorial in the near future.