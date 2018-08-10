Danforth Avenue
August 10 2018 8:41pm
01:09

Torontonians won’t let Danforth shooting ‘define who we are’: Tory

Mayor John Tory thanked Torontonians for their support of the Danforth shooting victims as he helped open the city’s annual Taste of the Danforth food festival on Friday.

