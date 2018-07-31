Canadian rock band Billy Talent to host benefit concert for victims of Danforth shooting

Canadian rock band Billy Talent will be hosting a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the deadly Danforth shooting in Toronto.

Proceeds of the event, which is scheduled for the evening of Aug. 11 at the Danforth Music Hall, will go towards the #TorontoStrong Fund.

Other musical acts announced include City of Colour and punk rock band PUP. The concert coincides with the annual Taste of the Danforth food festival. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

“We refuse to allow gun violence to define out city,” PUP posted in a tweet.

An 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed and 13 others injured when a gunman fired into restaurants and patios along Danforth Avenue.

Investigators said the shooter died at the scene following an exchange of gunfire with police.

The funerals for the woman and child were held on Monday.

We’re announcing a special TOronto TOgether show on 8/11 at The Danforth Music Hall with our friends, @CityAndColour & @puptheband to help raise money for the Victims of The Danforth shootings. More info at https://t.co/PN0lJ7HMCj #torontostrong pic.twitter.com/lfbY8vbGkE — Billy Talent (@BillyTalentBand) July 31, 2018

We’re glad to join @BillyTalentBand @cityandcolour & others on Aug. 11th @TheDanforthMH for TORONTO TOGETHER: a show benefitting @TorontoFdn – Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 1st at 10:00 AM EST. We refuse to allow gun violence to define our city.https://t.co/xwJXuDfCXl pic.twitter.com/1wM0SGKuVU — PUP (@puptheband) July 31, 2018