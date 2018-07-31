Canadian rock band Billy Talent to host benefit concert for victims of Danforth shooting

Canadian rock band Billy Talent will be hosting a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the deadly Danforth shooting in Toronto.
Proceeds of the event, which is scheduled for the evening of Aug. 11 at the Danforth Music Hall, will go towards the #TorontoStrong Fund.
READ MORE: #TorontoStrong fund opening account for donations to victims of Danforth shooting
Other musical acts announced include City of Colour and punk rock band PUP. The concert coincides with the annual Taste of the Danforth food festival. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.
“We refuse to allow gun violence to define out city,” PUP posted in a tweet.
An 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed and 13 others injured when a gunman fired into restaurants and patios along Danforth Avenue.
READ MORE: #DanforthStrong: Multiple memorials, fundraisers created in wake of Danforth shooting
Investigators said the shooter died at the scene following an exchange of gunfire with police.
The funerals for the woman and child were held on Monday.
