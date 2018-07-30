Canada July 30 2018 2:50pm 01:06 Funerals held for Danforth shooting victims Reese Fallon, Julianna Kozis Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, were laid to rest on July 30. Both were fatally shot in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday. Mourners attend funerals for Danforth shooting victims Reese Fallon, Julianna Kozis <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4361213/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4361213/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?