Canada
July 30 2018 2:50pm
01:06

Funerals held for Danforth shooting victims Reese Fallon, Julianna Kozis

Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, were laid to rest on July 30. Both were fatally shot in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home