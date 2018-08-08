Crime
London man facing drug, firearm charges after crashing van into cat hospital

A London man is facing several charges after police say he crashed a van into an Adelaide Street cat veterinary clinic and then fled.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a hit and run at Central Cat Hospital on Adelaide Street North and Central Avenue.

The driver was impaired by drugs, police said.

After the collision, police said the accused drove a white Mazda van southbound on Adelaide Street. The van had minor damage to its front end.

Police located the van and the suspect a short distance away in the area of Adelaide and King streets.

Found in the vehicle were a loaded handgun and suspected crystal meth, police said.

The 37-year-old is facing numerous charges, including possessing a firearm while prohibited and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

