London man facing drug, firearm charges after crashing van into cat hospital
A London man is facing several charges after police say he crashed a van into an Adelaide Street cat veterinary clinic and then fled.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a hit and run at Central Cat Hospital on Adelaide Street North and Central Avenue.
The driver was impaired by drugs, police said.
READ MORE: Police investigate alleged sexual assault in London’s south east end
After the collision, police said the accused drove a white Mazda van southbound on Adelaide Street. The van had minor damage to its front end.
Police located the van and the suspect a short distance away in the area of Adelaide and King streets.
Found in the vehicle were a loaded handgun and suspected crystal meth, police said.
The 37-year-old is facing numerous charges, including possessing a firearm while prohibited and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.