Police investigate indecent act at splash pad outside Guelph City Hall

Guelph police are investigating another indecent act as the list of such incidents this the summer continues to grow.

Officers were called to the splash pad outside city hall on Carden Street at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man exposing himself.

READ MORE: $100K in damage reported on construction site at Guelph school

Police were not able to make an arrest, but did provide a lengthy description of the suspect.

He’s described as white, 25-35 years old, five feet seven inches tall to six feet, with a medium build.

He was wearing brown shoes, blue jeans, a black v-neck or open collar shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Police said when the hat was removed, the suspect appeared to have shaved light blonde hair and a light amount of facial hair.

He also had tattoos on both arms.

READ MORE: Shih Tzu found in ‘deplorable’ condition in Guelph: Humane Society

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7363. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph police have responded to over 20 indecent act calls since the beginning of June. Police said they involve both men masturbating in public and showing their genitals.

Anyone who witnesses an indecent act is urged to call police immediately.

BELOW: A map of the indecent acts police have provided information on since June 16.