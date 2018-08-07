No reports of tornadoes in London area following stormy holiday Monday

It was a stormy end to the long weekend in southwestern Ontario. Severe thunderstorms rolled through the region bringing intense lightning and heavy rain.

A listener from the Dutton area sent 980 CFPL pictures of what appears to have been a funnel cloud.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of southern Ontario

“We haven’t received any reports yet of wind damage or possible tornadoes. We’ll have to see how the day progresses, but certainly, there were some pretty active thunderstorms across southwestern Ontario on Monday,” said Rob Kuhn, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada.

If people have information and evidence they’d like to share, Kuhn says they’d like to see it.

“If we do start receiving reports of wind damage across Middlesex County, it’ll certainly have to be investigated,” he said.

While a heat warning has ended for London and the surrounding area, it’s still going to be a muggy week in the city.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues heat warning for London and southwestern Ontario

“We don’t have any really dry air coming into the area for the foreseeable future,” said Kuhn.

“It looks like we’ll probably be dealing with afternoon humidex values in the low- to mid-30s for much of the rest of the week. At night temperatures will dip into the mid- to upper-teens,” he said.

On Tuesday, we can expect a high of 28 C, feeling more like 37 C with the humidex.