Environment Canada issues heat warning for London and southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London and all of southwestern Ontario ahead of scorching, humid temperatures expected over the long weekend.

The national weather agency says for Sunday and Monday, Londoners will see daytime highs in the low to mid-30s, feeling like the mid-40s with the humidity.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in London for the civic holiday Monday

They add overnight temperatures will only fall to near 20 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.

While the extreme heat affects everyone, Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at a greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness.

READ MORE: Middlesex-London Health Unit issues heat warning for Sunday through Tuesday

The warning is in effect Sunday and Monday, but temperatures are expected to cool down Tuesday when a cold front moves in, bringing an end to the warning.