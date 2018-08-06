Calgary forecasting warmest temperature in nearly 35 years this week

Heat warnings have been issued for Calgary and much of southern Alberta ahead of a very unusual stretch of warm weather.

Daytime highs from Tuesday to Friday are expected to hit between 30 C and 35 C.

It has been over 16 years since Calgary saw four consecutive days with highs of at least 30 C.

Calgary typically gets about five days each year where the daytime high is above 30 C, and highs above 35 C are even more rare.

The forecast high on Friday is 35 C. According to Environment Canada records, the last time it was that hot in Calgary was on July 26, 1984.

Calgary is under a heat warning, and could be breaking some records by the end of this week. The last time it was this hot in #yyc was the same year Footloose, Splash, Ghostbusters and Police Academy were released!! pic.twitter.com/WZ1cacvEwE — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) August 7, 2018

Two records could potentially be broken at the end of the week. Thursday’s high is forecast to be 34 C. The record high for Aug. 9 was set in 1991 at 32.7 C. Friday might also be a record-breaking day with a forecast high of 35 C. The record high for Aug. 10 was set in Calgary in 1928 at 32.2 C.

In most of Alberta, heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when daytime highs are expected to hit at least 29 C with lows of at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.

The heat warning in Calgary will likely remain in place until the weekend when temperatures are expected to level off.

