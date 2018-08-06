Edmonton swastika graffiti to be condemned at rally, Notley says such hateful acts ‘not to be tolerated’

Premier Rachel Notley says she is glad to hear some Edmontonians have planned a rally to condemn the swastika graffiti discovered in the southwest part of the city last week and that such hateful acts are “simply not to be tolerated here in Alberta.”

“In terms of the swastika, obviously we reject that completely and unequivocally,” she told reporters on Monday while attending the Edmonton Heritage Festival, which celebrates cultural diversity.

Police are investigating after red swastikas were found painted on driveways, fences a bus stop and a school basketball court in the city’s Lessard neighbourhood on Friday.

The vandalism is believed to have taken place early Thursday morning, police said.

On Sunday, NDP MLA Lorne Dach, who represents the riding of Edmonton-McClung, posted on Facebook that a rally in response to the graffiti was being planned for Tuesday evening.

Dach wrote that the rally would “demonstrate that our community finds this abhorrent behaviour totally unacceptable.”

“I plan to attend. Please join me and spread the word far and wide,” he wrote. “There is no place for these illegal and disturbing acts in our communities or anywhere else in Alberta.

“I, along with the vast majority of Albertans, strongly condemn these acts of hatred.”

Notley said people should “never stop fighting racism” and that “you can’t ever let your guard down,” adding that her government continues its work to eradicate racism and citing the province’s new Anti-Racism Advisory Council as a tool to help do that.

“We need to recommit ourselves each and every day to the inclusiveness and the appreciation for diversity that underlines our civil society,” Notley said.

The premier added that events like the Heritage Festival play a role in sending that message.

“It’s played such a role for Alberta for many, many years in terms of helping us grow in our sense of appreciating diversity and each other.”

According to Dach, Tuesday’s rally will see people gather at the Talmud Torah School grounds at 6 p.m. The school is located at 6320 172 St. N.W.

Anyone with information about the swastika graffiti is asked to contact police at 780.423.4567.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz