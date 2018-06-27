Alberta government to release long-awaited anti-racism report

The Alberta government is announcing a new approach to combat racism and promote inclusiveness.

Education Minister David Eggen and Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir will be releasing the report on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley appointed Eggen to lead a consultation on how to fight racism after the deadly mosque shooting in Quebec in July 2017.

The report was initially due in the fall of 2017.

But Eggen said the government was consulting with hundreds of people, including community groups, to talk about racism, and focusing on youth to ensure they have the education to “overcome the ignorance that fosters racism in the first place.”

“I believe that racism is a product of ignorance and so education is the antidote,” he said.

After video was released of a B.C. woman yelling racist comments to a group of men at a Lethbridge restaurant in April, Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark said the province was lagging on the anti-racism report and believed action from government could curb racism in Alberta.

“The premier asked the minister of education to undertake a review of anti-racism activities and actions the province could take about a year and a half ago. That report was due last fall,” he said.

“It just fell off the radar and we’ve heard nothing about it. So obviously there is action needed.”

The government also launched a web-based survey to gather information for its report.

