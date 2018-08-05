Funnel clouds possible in parts of Alberta on Sunday: Environment Canada

A weather advisory was issued for parts of southern and central Alberta on Sunday afternoon as Enviornment Canada said conditions would be “favourable for the development of funnel clouds.”

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” the weather agency said. “This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

The advisory said if the likelihood of landspout tornadoes developing increases, weather watches and warnings will be issued.

According to Environment Canada, “landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous.”

“They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.”

The weather agency advised Albertans to take shelter if they spot a funnel cloud, adding the clouds often appear without any warning.

