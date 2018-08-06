It’s going to be a hot one: heat warnings issued for large swath of Alberta

Time to fill up the backyard kiddie pool and put some beverages on ice: it’s going to be a hot one in Alberta.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for various parts of Alberta at around 10:32 a.m. Monday.
“Heat Warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the federal weather agency said on its website Monday.
READ MORE: Funnel cloud advisory over for Alberta; heat warnings remain
The warning covers Edmonton and Calgary to the southeastern edges of the province. A complete list of the regions covered by the warning is available here.
“An extended period with maximum daily temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures of 14 C or above is expected to begin today and last until at least Friday,” Environment Canada said. “By mid-week, daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s.”
Alberta Health Services (AHS) recommends the following during a heat warning:
READ MORE: Montreal under heat warning for Sunday, Monday: Environment Canada
AHS said on its website that heat can be particularly hard on house-bound individuals, infants and children, outdoor workers, seniors, individuals on certain medications and persons with pre-existing medical conditions.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.