It’s going to be a hot one: heat warnings issued for large swath of Alberta

Time to fill up the backyard kiddie pool and put some beverages on ice: it’s going to be a hot one in Alberta.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for various parts of Alberta at around 10:32 a.m. Monday.

“Heat Warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the federal weather agency said on its website Monday.

The warning covers Edmonton and Calgary to the southeastern edges of the province. A complete list of the regions covered by the warning is available here.

“An extended period with maximum daily temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures of 14 C or above is expected to begin today and last until at least Friday,” Environment Canada said. “By mid-week, daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) recommends the following during a heat warning:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from heat, spending time indoors at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle.

Apply a sunscreen of at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30, at least 20 minutes before heading outdoors. Be sure the SPF 30 screens out both UVA and UVB rays, and reapply frequently (as directed on the product label).

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses (with a UVA/UVB CSA certified seal).

Wear light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants that cover skin.

AHS said on its website that heat can be particularly hard on house-bound individuals, infants and children, outdoor workers, seniors, individuals on certain medications and persons with pre-existing medical conditions.

