Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect across Alberta

The temperature in Calgary sat at a balmy 24 C degrees at 11 a.m. on Sunday — and was still rising.

By noon, the mercury in all major Alberta centers hit the high teens and moved into the 20’s.

Over the weekend, several areas in northern Alberta were already under a heat warning.

Early Sunday morning, Edmonton and areas west of the city were added to the list.

Calgary, Red Deer and areas surrounding those central and southern Alberta cities were issued the heat warning at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures in Alberta as of noon on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Calgary has been added to the heat warning, as temperatures are expected to soar into high 20s and low 30s Sunday and Monday.

Heat and thunderstorms

Along with the heat warnings, some northern regions in Alberta were also issued severe thunderstorm watches, storms could happen as early as Sunday evening.

The areas under a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch include:

High Level

Rainbow Lake

Fort Vermilion

Mackenzie Hwy

Peace River

Fairview

High Prairie

Manning

Wabasca

Peerless Lake

Gift Lake

Cadotte Lake

Air quality

In some parts of Alberta, heat won’t be the only issue. Hazy conditions will persist over several areas and the Air Quality Health Index will increase to moderate levels.

Haze is common when pollution and dust are stagnant in the atmosphere.

Most people won’t be affected, but those with breathing problems should reduce strenuous outdoor activities, according to Environment Canada recommendations.

Areas where the Air Quality Health Index is expected to reach moderate levels by Sunday afternoon include:

Airdrie

Calgary

Drayton Valley

Edmonton

Fort Saskatchewan

Grande Prairie

Lethbridge

Medicine Hat

Red Deer

Spruce Grove

Edmonton’s high on Sunday is expected to reach 30 C, and 32 C on Monday.

Calgary’s high is aiming for 29 C Sunday afternoon, while Monday’s temperature is also expected to reach 32 C.

The average high for Edmonton for this time of the year is 23 C, while Calgary’s average high is 24 C.