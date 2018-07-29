Alberta weather
July 29, 2018 3:58 pm
Updated: July 29, 2018 3:59 pm

Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect across Alberta

By Weather Specialist  Global News

Heat warnings were issued for Calgary, Edmonton and other Alberta cities on Sunday.

Global News
A A

The temperature in Calgary sat at a balmy 24 C degrees at 11 a.m. on Sunday — and was still rising.

By noon, the mercury in all major Alberta centers hit the high teens and moved into the 20’s.

By 11 a.m. Sunday, Calgary’s temperature had already reached 24 C.

WSI

Over the weekend, several areas in northern Alberta were already under a heat warning.

Early Sunday morning, Edmonton and areas west of the city were added to the list.

Calgary, Red Deer and areas surrounding those central and southern Alberta cities were issued the heat warning at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures in Alberta as of noon on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Calgary has been added to the heat warning, as temperatures are expected to soar into high 20s and low 30s Sunday and Monday.

Heat and thunderstorms

Along with the heat warnings, some northern regions in Alberta were also issued severe thunderstorm watches, storms could happen as early as Sunday evening.

The areas under a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch include:

  • High Level
  • Rainbow Lake
  • Fort Vermilion
  • Mackenzie Hwy
  • Peace River
  • Fairview
  • High Prairie
  • Manning
  • Wabasca
  • Peerless Lake
  • Gift Lake
  • Cadotte Lake

 

Several areas in central and northern Alberta were under a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

WSI

Air quality

In some parts of Alberta, heat won’t be the only issue. Hazy conditions will persist over several areas and the Air Quality Health Index will increase to moderate levels.

Haze is common when pollution and dust are stagnant in the atmosphere.

Most people won’t be affected, but those with breathing problems should reduce strenuous outdoor activities, according to Environment Canada recommendations.

Areas where the Air Quality Health Index is expected to reach moderate levels by Sunday afternoon include:

  • Airdrie
  • Calgary
  • Drayton Valley
  • Edmonton
  • Fort Saskatchewan
  • Grande Prairie
  • Lethbridge
  • Medicine Hat
  • Red Deer
  • Spruce Grove

Hazy conditions expected in Calgary today. The air quality health index should rise to moderate levels by this afternoon.

Weather Vision Camera, Calgary International Airport

 

Edmonton’s high on Sunday is expected to reach 30 C, and 32 C on Monday.

Calgary’s high is aiming for 29 C Sunday afternoon, while Monday’s temperature is also expected to reach 32 C.

The average high for Edmonton for this time of the year is 23 C, while Calgary’s average high is 24 C.

 

Calgary is expecting above seasonal temperatures today and into the start of the new week.

WSI

 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Quality
Alberta
Alberta weather
Haze
Heat
Heat Warning
heat warning alberta
Heat Warning Calgary
Heat warning Edmonton
Thunderstorm Watch
Thunderstorms

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News