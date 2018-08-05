Police name man who allegedly drove onto crowded Port Dover beach

PORT DOVER, Ont. – Police have named the 43-year-old man who was charged with impaired driving after he allegedly drove onto a crowded beach in Port Dover, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Provincial police say Yourem Mako of Hamilton was charged with impaired driving, driving over the legal limit, dangerous driving and failure to comply with probation.

On Saturday, police said they received a call shortly before noon about a van driving on the beach.

A video posted on social media shows the van reversing off the beach and then driving back onto it, where there were groups of people.

The video shows several people running toward the vehicle and pulling the driver out.

Police say bystanders restrained the driver until officers arrived.

(The Canadian Press)