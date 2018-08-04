Make it 20: Dartmouth Moosehead Dry break NSSBL win-streak record

It was an historic night in Sydney on Friday, as the Dartmouth Moosehead Dry broke the Nova Scotia Senior Baseball League (NSSBL) record with their 20th win in a row.

The Dry beat the Sydney Sooners 6-1, with starting pitcher Justin Davies striking out 10 through eight innings while yielding only two hits. The team now holds a perfect 20-0 record.

DRY MAKE HISTORY!!! With their 20th consecutive win! 6-1 l, justin davies with the win and Jake Sanford with a HR !!!! — The DRY (@MooseheadDry) August 4, 2018

The previous win streak record was set in 2002, also by the Moosehead Dry.

Head coach Bob Gillis, who was also a part of the coaching staff with the 2002 team, says contributions from the entire lineup helped pave the path to their record-breaking season.

“We’re elated,” Gillis said Saturday morning. “It’s quite the honour to do it. The bottom of our order really came through for us (Friday) night, but it’s been that way all year.”

“This has been one of the best cohesive teams that we’ve had.”

Despite the accomplishment, Gilles, who has been with the Dry since their inaugural season, says the team’s sights are still set on the national championship — a feat they’ve achieved 19 times in the past 26 years.

“We have to raise a lot of money for nationals, which puts added pressure on the guys. We just take it a game at a time, but the goal is always to win a national title,” said Gillis.

The Dry have three players in the top five for highest league batting average, including Dan Comeau, Jake Sanford and Chris Thibideau, who spent time playing in Florida and is hitting a ridiculous .427.

Thibideau also holds the lead-league for most homeruns and is tied with Sydney’s Jordon Shepherd for most RBIs.

Starters Jeff Reeves and Jason Mosher remain undefeated on the mound, with 8-0 and 5-0 records, respectively. Reeves leads the league in strikeouts with 59 and holds a 1.53 ERA, while Mosher and Davies are close behind with 47 and 44 Ks apiece.

Mosher currently leads the league with a shiny ERA of 0.72.

The Dry will look to extend the record during a double header against the Sooners on Saturday.