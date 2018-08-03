Oil leaks out of Nova Scotia Power generating station into Halifax harbour

Crews are trying to contain and clean up a spill at a Nova Scotia Power plant that leaked oil into Halifax harbour.

The utility would only say that the spill involved a “limited” amount of oil at the Tufts Cove generating station Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: BP Canada gets green light to restart drilling off Nova Scotia coast after spill

It said in a statement late Thursday that the oil came from an exterior pipe that runs from “storage tanks along the harbour-side of the facility into the plant.”

The statement said staff immediately shut off the oil flow to stop the leak and deployed a boom in the water near the leak.

A second, larger boom was also set up to contain the oil sheen in front of the plant, while a vacuum truck started cleaning up oil in the water.

READ MORE: Spill of 136,000 litres of drilling mud reported off Nova Scotia coast

Nova Scotia Power says it will try to clean up all of the oil in the inlet water, shoreline area and soil.