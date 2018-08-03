Serena McKay’s father furious at sentence handed down to daughter’s killer

A parent of a young woman who died after being beaten by two teen girls in Manitoba is angry at the sentence handed down to one of her attackers.

Roland Mousseau yelled in court yesterday when the teen was given the maximum youth sentence for manslaughter — two years in custody and one year of supervision.

READ MORE: Manitoba teen sentenced as youth for beating death of Serena McKay

Another family member shouted “no justice” in a Winnipeg court.

They all wore red T-shirts adorned with a picture of the victim — Serena McKay — who was repeatedly pummelled as she lay on the ground outside a house party last year on the Sagkeeng First Nation.

She died of hypothermia and blunt-force trauma.

Her attackers recorded the assault on video which was posted on social media.

The two girls, who were 16 and 17 at the time, were charged and pleaded guilty.

The older one was given a three-year sentence for second-degree murder in June.

Provincial court Judge Lindy Choy called the attack a reprehensible act of astonishing cruelty.

WATCH: Hundreds gather at Winnipeg vigil to remember 19-year-old Serena McKay