Charges laid in tractor-trailer rollover on Hwy. 401 near Ridgetown

A day after a tractor-trailer rollover blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ridgetown, OPP have laid charges.

The investigation revealed a transport truck lost control, rolled on its side and came to rest in a ditch, officers said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Tractor-trailer rollover closes section of Hwy 401 westbound near Ridgetown

The westbound lanes of the 401 were closed between Victoria Road and Kent Bridge Road for about 10 hours for cleanup and to remove the tractor-trailer.

A 39-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.