Crime
August 3, 2018 7:20 am

Charges laid in tractor-trailer rollover on Hwy. 401 near Ridgetown

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo of an OPP cruiser.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File
A day after a tractor-trailer rollover blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ridgetown, OPP have laid charges.

The investigation revealed a transport truck lost control, rolled on its side and came to rest in a ditch, officers said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The westbound lanes of the 401 were closed between Victoria Road and Kent Bridge Road for about 10 hours for cleanup and to remove the tractor-trailer.

A 39-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.

