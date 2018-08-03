Charges laid in tractor-trailer rollover on Hwy. 401 near Ridgetown
A day after a tractor-trailer rollover blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ridgetown, OPP have laid charges.
The investigation revealed a transport truck lost control, rolled on its side and came to rest in a ditch, officers said.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
The westbound lanes of the 401 were closed between Victoria Road and Kent Bridge Road for about 10 hours for cleanup and to remove the tractor-trailer.
A 39-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.
