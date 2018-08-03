Life-jackets vs. PFDs: What’s the difference?

When you’re out on the water, a life-jacket could be the difference between life and death. But not all flotation devices are created equally, so what’s the difference?

“Life-jackets have more padding at the front so [they are] designed to hold up a person that is unconscious in the water,” says Const. Rich Nie of the Peterborough County OPP Marine Unit. “They will also flip you over if you’re face down.”

Nie said that people often mistake personal flotation devices (PFD) for life-jackets, however, even though PFDs will float you, they may not flip you. If you’re in a boat, you need to have either a life-jacket or a PFD for each person, or you could face a hefty fine.

“So the fine for [a missing life-jacket or PFD] is $240, for every additional life-jacket or PFD that is missing beyond that one, it is an additional $100,” said Nie.

But it could also cost you your life.

According to the 2018 Canadian Drowning Report from the Lifesaving Society, 423 people drowned in Canada in 2015. Of the boating-related incidents, 84 per cent of people weren’t wearing a life-jacket or PFD, and an additional five per cent weren’t wearing one properly.

So why don’t people wear them?

Andrew Rork, co-owner of Cottage Toys, said the biggest complaint he hears is bulkiness.

“People always want a jacket that is less bulky, so for wakeboarding and waterskiing you can wear a jacket that is thinner and lighter and more mobile, as long as you have a coast guard-approved vest in the boat for the person you’re towing,” said Rork.

Those vests typically have some buoyancy but may not be certified. The Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada or Fisheries and Oceans Canada can approve a life-vest.

Nie added that the label stating the PFD or life-jacket is approved has to be visible and said that if a vest is torn or worn it may not work properly.

He said that at the end of the day, even a brand new life-jacket can only work if you’re wearing it.

“They will save your life, and we want to make sure people have them in their boats,” said Nie.