‘I got caught wearing my life jacket campaign’ kicks off in Peterborough County

The “I got caught wearing my life jacket campaign” has officially begun for Peterborough County OPP.

“When we stop a boat and do a vessel check, we go through their various equipment,” said OPP Const. Greg Stokes. “If we see a kid that’s wearing his life jacket, we give them a t-shirt reward, if you will.”

The initiative comes after Const. Stokes noticed many people didn’t have their life jackets. In response, he said it’s time to bring a little more to awareness to life jackets and boating safety.

“I found this year, in particular, we’re finding a lot more boats out there that don’t have enough life jackets,” Stokes said. “In fact, [in] one instance [I] stopped a pontoon boat [with] 14 people on board [and] only seven life jackets, and to me that’s just unacceptable.”

The OPP has partnered with Boat Smart for the initiative, a campaign which couldn’t have happened without it’s numerous sponsors.

“We want to promote safe boating to everybody, we think it’s really important that there’s awareness around wearing your life jackets is a big one, you can get fined if you don’t have your life jacket in a boat but it’s most about positive reinforcement,” said Shannon Blanchfield, content marketing specialist at Boat Smart.

The OPP stop almost every boat that they come across, checking for equipment, throw lines, bailing buckets, fire extinguishers and alcohol consumption in a boat.

“By all means, go out and have all the fun you want, but make sure everybody comes home, because it’s a bad day when somebody doesn’t come home,” said Const. Stokes. “It destroys families.”