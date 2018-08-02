Durham police looking to identify man who allegedly confronted woman over her hijab

WHITBY, Ont. — Police say they’re trying to identify a man who allegedly confronted a woman for wearing a hijab.

Durham regional police say a 31-year-old woman was walking to her car in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday morning when she was approached by a man.

READ MORE: Police looking for victim in suspected hate-motivated assault in Mississauga

It’s alleged he shouted obscenities at her and told her to take off her hijab.

Investigators say the woman returned to her car and drove past the man, warning him she was going to call the police.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating possible hate crime in Walmart parking lot

The suspect is described as white, about 50 years old, with a short stocky build and brown hair.

Anyone with information, video or pictures related to the incident is asked to contact police.