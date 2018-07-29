Hamilton police investigating possible hate crime in Walmart parking lot

Hamilton police are investigating a confrontation in a Walmart parking lot as a possible hate crime.

Police say they were called to the parking lot at 510 Centennial Parkway North in Stoney Creek at around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

They say a woman was struck by a vehicle during the incident and received minor injuries.

A video of the incident was posted on YouTube by Patryk Laszczuk, who said one of his co-workers sent him the video, reports the Toronto Star.

In the video, it appears that a truck hits the person shooting the video. A confrontation then develops between a man and the driver.

“You don’t talk like a Canadian,” the driver says to the man, while mimicking the man’s accent. “I’m racist as f—. I don’t like you. I don’t like her. I would kill your children first,” the driver says.

Dale Robertson, 47, of Stoney Creek has been charged with threatening death, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police say they’re turning the case over to the Hate Crime Unit for review due to the circumstances surrounding the incident.