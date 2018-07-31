Four $1M winning lottery tickets unclaimed in Saskatchewan

Several winning million-dollar lottery tickets sold in Saskatchewan have still not been claimed.

The most recent winning ticket was from the July 28, 2018 Lotto 6-49 draw.

The winning ticket for the guaranteed prize draw of $1 million was sold somewhere in the province.

The winning number is 34802009-02.

Three other $1 million prizes from draws dating back to May have yet to be claimed:

May 16 Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize – winning number is 21639913-01.

June 8 Western Max draw – winning numbers are 13, 19, 24, 25, 28, 33, and 34.

June 16 Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize – winning number is 36810921-01.

The winning Lotto 6-49 tickets were sold somewhere in Saskatchewan, but not in Saskatoon or Regina, while the Western Max ticket was sold in Saskatoon.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.