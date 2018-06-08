Rosetown man wins $1 million with last minute lottery ticket purchase

Clint Kennedy is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire.

The Rosetown resident was the winner of Lotto Max’s MaxMillions prize of one million dollars on the June 1 draw.

Kennedy said he purchased his ticket just before the cut off on Friday night at the 7-Eleven in Rosetown. He said he was reminded about the draw while having coffee with friends.

“The ticket was bought at about 8:24 p.m. that night, Friday night. So I had six, seven minutes I would say before I wouldn’t have been able to buy it. It’s awesome,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said he doesn’t usually buy tickets, unless it’s a big jackpot.

Kennedy plans to use the money to pay off his house along with other debts. He also wants to save for retirement and his kids’ education.

As for his big splurge, he said he’ll be upgrading his fishing boat.

Despite the big win, Kennedy, who is an autobody technician said he’ll be going to work on Monday.